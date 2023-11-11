SSP Investigation holds open court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) SSP Operations Captain (retd) Muhammad Ajmal held an open court (Khuli Kutchehry) at the SP Office Tandlianwala on Saturday to hear public complaints.

A large number of people thronged the open court and presented their complaints against the Police Department.

The SSP issued on-the-spot orders for redressing the complaints. He also directed the police officers to evolve comprehensive strategy for arrest of the criminals and said that provision of full safety and security to lives and properties of people must be top priority.

SP Sadar Shams-ul-Haq Durrani, DSP Circle Masood Nazir and other police officers were also present.