Open Menu

SSP Investigation Holds Open Court

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2023 | 04:50 PM

SSP Investigation holds open court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) SSP Operations Captain (retd) Muhammad Ajmal held an open court (Khuli Kutchehry) at the SP Office Tandlianwala on Saturday to hear public complaints.

A large number of people thronged the open court and presented their complaints against the Police Department.

The SSP issued on-the-spot orders for redressing the complaints. He also directed the police officers to evolve comprehensive strategy for arrest of the criminals and said that provision of full safety and security to lives and properties of people must be top priority.

SP Sadar Shams-ul-Haq Durrani, DSP Circle Masood Nazir and other police officers were also present.

Related Topics

Police Circle Tandlianwala Criminals Top Court

Recent Stories

Asad Umar quits politics, resigns from basic party ..

Asad Umar quits politics, resigns from basic party membership

2 hours ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Vaughan provides insig ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Vaughan provides insight about Pakistan’s strategy ..

3 hours ago
 Markets reopen today after Punjab govt lifted smar ..

Markets reopen today after Punjab govt lifted smart lockdown

4 hours ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: England opt to ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: England opt to bat first against Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 44 England Vs. Pakist ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 44 England Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who W ..

5 hours ago
 Caretaker KP CM Azam Khan passes away

Caretaker KP CM Azam Khan passes away

5 hours ago
PM to represent Pakistan at OIC Summit in Riyadh t ..

PM to represent Pakistan at OIC Summit in Riyadh today

6 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bang ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, W ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2023

8 hours ago
 PM Kakar, Palestinian President call for internati ..

PM Kakar, Palestinian President call for international collaboration to stop Isr ..

17 hours ago
 Solutions to country's problems in hands of elite, ..

Solutions to country's problems in hands of elite, common people: Arif Alvi

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan