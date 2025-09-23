SSP Investigation Holds Open Court To Address Public Grievances
Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2025 | 08:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police Investigation Raza Tanveer Supra held an open court at Police Lines Headquarters to address public complaints and issued on-the-spot directions to relevant officers for their resolution, a police spokesperson said on Tuesday.
SSP directed that legal action on marked applications be ensured within the given time frame and that no negligence would be tolerated in resolving citizens’ issues.
He further instructed that best service delivery to citizens at police stations be ensured at all costs.
Under the vision of the Punjab Chief Minister, protection of citizens’ lives and property and provision of facilities remain the top priority, and all necessary measures are being taken in this regard, he added.
