SSP investigation issues show-cause notices to SHO, moharrar of PS Aabpara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Muhammad Usman Tariq Butt conducted a surprise to Aabpara Police Station, where he inspected police records, assessed facilities, and issued show-cause notices to the SHO and Moharrar over negligence in duties and improper record maintenance.

A police spokesperson told APP on Friday that the SSP Investigation checked the station’s records, malkhana, and lockup while also meeting with complainants to evaluate the handling of their cases.

He found serious lapses in supervision and record-keeping, leading to the issuance of show-cause notices to the officers.

SSP Tariq said that the reconciliation committee should be made more effective and police personnel must adopt a courteous attitude while addressing citizens’ concerns.

He warned that misconduct or unprofessional behavior towards the public would not be tolerated.

SSP Tariq emphasized that the welfare of police officers should also be prioritized, and their challenges must be addressed on a priority basis.

/APP-rzr-mkz