SSP Investigation orders crackdown against hardcore criminals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Raza Tanveer Sipra has ordered a strict and immediate crackdown on hardcore criminals across the city, emphasizing zero tolerance and non-discriminatory action.

During a meeting with the SDPO New Town, SHO of New Town Circle, and investigation officers, SSP Sipra also reviewed their performance and emphasized the need for swift action in arresting suspects involved in ongoing investigations.

He stressed that all cases must be resolved purely on merit, with no tolerance for delays or bias.

He further instructed officers to intensify operations against proclaimed offenders and individuals with previous criminal records.

As part of his inspection tour, SSP Sipra also visited the New Town Police Station, where he inspected the front desk, lockup facilities, infrastructure, and the maintenance of police records.

He underscored the importance of resolving public grievances promptly and treating citizens with respect and professionalism.

SSP Sipra made it clear that negligence in duty would not be tolerated under any circumstances.