SSP Investigation orders crackdown against wanted criminals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Raza Tanveer has directed police officers to intensify the crackdown on wanted criminals and ensure merit-based investigations in all heinous cases.

Chairing an online meeting with divisional Superintendents of Police (SPs), Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs), the SSP reviewed the performance of the investigation teams and issued clear instructions to speed up progress on pending cases.

He emphasized that suspects involved in murder cases, as well as crimes against women and children, must be traced and arrested without delay.

He further ordered that investigations in such cases should be completed promptly, with challans submitted to courts within the stipulated time frame.

“The timely submission of challans is essential for delivering justice, and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated,” SSP Raza Tanveer warned, adding that officers failing to meet the set targets would face departmental action.

He instructed SPs and SDPOs to personally monitor investigations in all serious and important cases to ensure transparency, professionalism, and the highest standard of service delivery. “Merit must be the foundation of every investigation,” he stressed, calling on officers to work with dedication and integrity to maintain public trust in the police.

The SSP reiterated that effective supervision and a results-oriented approach were vital in combating crime.