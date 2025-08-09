Open Menu

SSP Investigation Orders Crackdown Against Wanted Criminals

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2025 | 06:00 PM

SSP Investigation orders crackdown against wanted criminals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Raza Tanveer has directed police officers to intensify the crackdown on wanted criminals and ensure merit-based investigations in all heinous cases.

Chairing an online meeting with divisional Superintendents of Police (SPs), Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs), the SSP reviewed the performance of the investigation teams and issued clear instructions to speed up progress on pending cases.

He emphasized that suspects involved in murder cases, as well as crimes against women and children, must be traced and arrested without delay.

He further ordered that investigations in such cases should be completed promptly, with challans submitted to courts within the stipulated time frame.

“The timely submission of challans is essential for delivering justice, and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated,” SSP Raza Tanveer warned, adding that officers failing to meet the set targets would face departmental action.

He instructed SPs and SDPOs to personally monitor investigations in all serious and important cases to ensure transparency, professionalism, and the highest standard of service delivery. “Merit must be the foundation of every investigation,” he stressed, calling on officers to work with dedication and integrity to maintain public trust in the police.

The SSP reiterated that effective supervision and a results-oriented approach were vital in combating crime.

Recent Stories

Austria rejects Israel's decision to expand milita ..

Austria rejects Israel's decision to expand military operations in Gaza Strip

30 minutes ago
 Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s deci ..

Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s decision to perpetuate its militar ..

2 hours ago
 World Robot Conference unveils future trends of em ..

World Robot Conference unveils future trends of embodied intelligent robots

3 hours ago
 Joint statement on developments in Gaza Strip

Joint statement on developments in Gaza Strip

3 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli government’s decision to oc ..

3 hours ago
 Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves r ..

Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves remarkable success in Poland

4 hours ago
EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement

EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement

5 hours ago
 Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean st ..

Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean stocks in July

6 hours ago
 Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang d ..

Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang district

6 hours ago
 Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House ..

Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House summit with Trump

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for Can ..

Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for Canadian Armed Forces

7 hours ago
 Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza ..

Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza, Berlin halts military export ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan