SSP Investigation Orders Speedy Submission Of Case Challans To Courts
Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation, Muhammad Usman Tariq Butt, chaired an important meeting to review ongoing investigations into serious crimes. The meeting was attended by SPs of Industrial Area, City, Rural and Saddar zones along with investigation officers.
A public relations officer told APP on Sunday that the SSP reviewed the progress of pending cases and directed officers to further improve their performance. He instructed that strict legal action be taken against those involved in serious criminal activities.
He emphasized that all investigations must be completed on merit and transparency, and that case files should be submitted to the relevant courts without delay.
The SSP also issued directives regarding crime prevention, effective patrolling, and tightening the grip on criminal elements. He underscored the need to equip the investigation process with modern technology to meet contemporary challenges.
He added that the revamping of the investigation wing aims to ensure timely, merit-based proceedings and more effective handling of criminal cases so that the noose around these elements can be tightened and crime eradicated from society.
