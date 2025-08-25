SSP Investigation orders strict action against heinous crimes in Taxila

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Investigation Raza Tanveer Supra visited Taxila Police Station and Safe City Taxila to review the performance of officers and issued directions for improving policing and investigations.

During a meeting at the police station, SHOs of the Taxila circle and other officers participated. The SSP reviewed the performance of officers individually and instructed them to arrest the accused in heinous crimes without delay and ensure cases are solved on merit.

He directed that strict action against proclaimed offenders and habitual criminals be expedited, while senior officers must personally supervise important investigations.

The SSP emphasized that quality investigation and strong prosecution are vital for the conviction of drug dealers.

He also met complainants of serious cases and discussed the progress of their cases. Later, he inspected the front desk, referral system, police station building, and other facilities.

At Safe City Taxila, he reviewed the monitoring system and said that crime prevention should be ensured through CCTV surveillance. He directed investigation officers to make use of Safe City facilities in their cases.

He made it clear that solving the problems of citizens visiting the police station is a top priority, and negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.