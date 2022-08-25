UrduPoint.com

SSP Investigation Pays Surprise Visit To Westridge Police Station

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2022 | 07:19 PM

SSP Investigation pays surprise visit to Westridge police station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Rawalpindi Capt. (R) Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi on Thursday paid a surprise visit to Westridge police station, where he instructed the police officers to perform their duties diligently.

He inspected the front desk, records, lockup, building of the police station and instructed the officials to take effective measures to facilitate the public and take all possible steps to provide relief to the citizens.

He said, negligence on part of the police officials in public service delivery would not be tolerated, adding that all-out efforts should be made to resolve complaints of the citizens at police station level.

The SSP directed the police officers to protect the life and property of the citizens.

In order to ensure and improve the standard of the service delivery, such surprise visits would also be conducted in future, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

