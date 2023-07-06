Open Menu

SSP Investigation Pays Surprise Visit To Westridge Police Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2023 | 08:17 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Rawalpindi Zanira Azfar here on Thursday paid a surprise visit to Westridge Police Station, where she instructed the Police officers to perform their duties diligently

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Rawalpindi Zanira Azfar here on Thursday paid a surprise visit to Westridge Police Station, where she instructed the Police officers to perform their duties diligently.

She also inspected the front desk, records, lockup, and building of the police station and ordered the officials to take effective measures to facilitate the public besides taking all possible steps to provide relief to the citizens.

She said that negligence on part of the police officials in public service delivery would not be tolerated, adding that all-out efforts should be made to resolve complaints of the citizens at police station level.

The SSP directed the police officers to protect the life and property of the citizens and accelerate ongoing operations against proclaimed offenders and other wanted accused.

In order to ensure and improve the standard of service delivery, such surprise visits would also be conducted in future, she added.

