SSP Investigation reviews security arrangements for Pak- England cricket matches

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Following the instructions of City Police Officer CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, SSP Investigation here on Sunday chaired a meeting at Police Lines Headquarters, to review security and logistics for the upcoming Pak-England cricket matches being played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The Divisional SPs, SP CIA, SDPOs, SHOs and the concerned police officers attended the meeting, informed police spokesman.

The SSP Investigation emphasized the importance of foolproof security as outlined in the security plan.

She also directed officers to brief their subordinates on their specific duties during the event.

A comprehensive security and traffic plans will be implemented to ensure smooth conduct of the matches scheduled to be held from October 24 to 28 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, she added.