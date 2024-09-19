SSP Investigation Transferred
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2024 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Thursday ordered for the transfer of SSP Investigations Lahore Anush Masood Chaudhry.
According to details, Punjab Chief Secretary has issued orders of Anush Masood Chaudhry to report to the Federation, while she was also immediately relieved from Punjab.
Meanwhile, AIG Finance Muhammad Naveed has been posted as SSP Investigations Lahore.
