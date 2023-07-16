SSP Investigation visit to Civil Line Police Station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Zunaira Azfar paid a surprise visit to Civil Line Police Station, where she instructed the Police officers to perform their duties diligently.

She also inspected the front desk, records, lockup, and building of the police station and ordered the officials to take effective measures to facilitate the public besides taking all possible steps to provide relief to the citizens.

She said that negligence on the part of the police officials in public service delivery would not be tolerated, adding that all-out efforts should be made to resolve complaints of the citizens at the police station level.

The SSP directed the police officers to protect the life and property of the citizens and accelerate ongoing operations against proclaimed offenders and other wanted accused.

In order to ensure and improve the standard of service delivery, such surprise visits would also be conducted in the future, she added.