SSP Investigation Visits Checkpoints To Review Security Arrangements
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Muhammad Usman Tariq Butt reviewed the security arrangements late at night at various checkpoints across the city to ensure the safety of citizens and the implementation of effective law and order measures.
An official told APP that the SSP visited several duty points, met with the officers deployed there, and commended them for their dedicated service. Senior police officers were also present during the visit.
SSP Butt said that the Islamabad Police have made special security arrangements across the district to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incidents.
SSP Butt said police officers remain fully engaged in safeguarding citizens and are utilizing all available resources to ensure law and order in the Federal capital.
He said no elements will be allowed to disturb the peace of the citizens, and the force remains alert and committed to its responsibilities.
/APP-rzr-mkz
