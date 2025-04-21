SSP Investigation visits crime scene of murder of seven-year-old girl in Mandra, vows to provide justice

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Investigation visited the crime scene of murder of seven-year-old girl occurred in Mandra here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, the SSP was accompanied by ASP Gujjar Khan, SHO Mandra and other senior officers.

During the visit, the SSP met the grieved family of the victim said that the investigation was in progress.

She informed that forensic evidence has been collected from the crime scene and a post-mortem report would also helpful in identifying the suspects.

The SSP stated that special teams have been formed to arrest those involved in the incident.

She confirmed that several suspects and suspicious individuals have already been questioned.

She assured that the culprits will be brought to justice. "Crimes against women and children are absolutely unacceptable.

The accused will not escape the law," the SSP concluded.