- Home
- Pakistan
- SSP Investigation visits crime scene of murder of seven-year-old girl in Mandra, vows to provide jus ..
SSP Investigation Visits Crime Scene Of Murder Of Seven-year-old Girl In Mandra, Vows To Provide Justice
Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2025 | 07:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Investigation visited the crime scene of murder of seven-year-old girl occurred in Mandra here on Monday.
According to police spokesman, the SSP was accompanied by ASP Gujjar Khan, SHO Mandra and other senior officers.
During the visit, the SSP met the grieved family of the victim said that the investigation was in progress.
She informed that forensic evidence has been collected from the crime scene and a post-mortem report would also helpful in identifying the suspects.
The SSP stated that special teams have been formed to arrest those involved in the incident.
She confirmed that several suspects and suspicious individuals have already been questioned.
She assured that the culprits will be brought to justice. "Crimes against women and children are absolutely unacceptable.
The accused will not escape the law," the SSP concluded.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public school, college university
Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2025 team
Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Canada T10 League
Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan
Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to introduce Finance (Amendment) ..
Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab amid hot, dry weather
Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy
Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online
Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad
Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-polio drive starts in Multan6 minutes ago
-
Minister visits BISP office, orders respectful, efficient service for women6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews polio eradication efforts, calls for stronger micro-level planning6 minutes ago
-
CM launches SMART environment protection force6 minutes ago
-
CM expresses grief over death of 5 pilgrims in Saudi Arabia6 minutes ago
-
University of Sargodha participates in Punjab Innovation & Technology Expo6 minutes ago
-
Over 10 Khawarij terrorists neutralized in Mianwali: Interior Minister praises Punjab Police, CTD6 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal observed at Murray College6 minutes ago
-
SSP Investigation visits crime scene of murder of seven-year-old girl in Mandra, vows to provide jus ..6 minutes ago
-
16th batch of youth internship program launched by Gujrat police6 minutes ago
-
M-6, M-9 Motorways projects in Sindh to begin this year: Aleem Khan16 minutes ago
-
10-day training course on developing climate-smart agriculture kicks off on Monday16 minutes ago