SSP Investigation visits Gujar Khan Circle

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police Investigation Raza Tanveer Supra on Tuesday visited Gujar Khan to review the performance of circle police.

He chaired a meeting at the office of Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), which was attended by Assistant Superintendent of Police Gujar Khan, station house officers, checkpost incharges, investigation officers and investigators.

SSP Supra directed the officers to sort out the cases on merit and ensure the arrest of the accused involved in murder and other serious cases.

There should be further improvement in the actions against proclaimed offenders and their facilitators, and history-sheeters, he added.

He directed the senior officers to personally supervise the investigation of serious and important cases, and ensure the conviction of drug peddlers through proper investigation and prosecution.

The SSP Investigation also visited Rawat, Mandra and Gujar Khan police stations, where he conducted a detailed review of the front desk, police station referrals, police stations, records, cleanliness and other issues.