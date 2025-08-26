SSP Investigation Visits Gujar Khan Circle
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2025 | 09:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police Investigation Raza Tanveer Supra on Tuesday visited Gujar Khan to review the performance of circle police.
He chaired a meeting at the office of Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), which was attended by Assistant Superintendent of Police Gujar Khan, station house officers, checkpost incharges, investigation officers and investigators.
SSP Supra directed the officers to sort out the cases on merit and ensure the arrest of the accused involved in murder and other serious cases.
There should be further improvement in the actions against proclaimed offenders and their facilitators, and history-sheeters, he added.
He directed the senior officers to personally supervise the investigation of serious and important cases, and ensure the conviction of drug peddlers through proper investigation and prosecution.
The SSP Investigation also visited Rawat, Mandra and Gujar Khan police stations, where he conducted a detailed review of the front desk, police station referrals, police stations, records, cleanliness and other issues.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP Investigation visits Gujar Khan Circle4 minutes ago
-
PM reviews monsoon preparedness: Attaullah Tarar4 minutes ago
-
Mohammadi Colony Water Filtration bed made fully functional4 minutes ago
-
One killed in roof collapse in Kot Radha Kishan4 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz launches New Energy Vehicle Policy 2025-30; hails milestone in clean transport, youth emp ..4 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on encroachments, shopkeepers placing goods outside14 minutes ago
-
Heavy rains forecast for Punjab and Kashmir; risk of landslides and urban flooding: PMD14 minutes ago
-
PPMA delegation meets Health Minister14 minutes ago
-
Two new Polio cases reported14 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police conduct search operation in different areas14 minutes ago
-
KP Governor meets Catalonia’s Foreign Minister, discusses bilateral ties, regional challenges24 minutes ago
-
PM directs intensifying rescue, evacuation operations in flood-hit districts24 minutes ago