SSP Investigations distributes Rs 4m for investigation expenses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :SSP Investigations Capt (retd) Muhammad Aamir Khan Niazi distributed cash of over Rs 4 million among investigation officers for their expenses during investigation of cases here on Saturday.

As per directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the SSP Investigations distributed over Rs 4 million among 57 investigation officers of the district for expenses of investigation of cases.

Speaking on the occasion, Aamir Khan Niazi said investigation expenses were being provided to officers timely in order to ensure early justice to masses.

He said no officer would be allowed to delay investigation of cases otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

He urged investigation officers to cooperate with masses and complete investigation of cases on merit.