SSP Investigations For Foolproof Security Arrangements At Churches

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2022 | 04:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :SSP Investigations Faraz Ahmed directed officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements at churches in order to avoid any untoward incident.

During his visit to different churches of the city on Sunday to check security arrangements, the officer said that all possible measures were being taken to provide peaceful atmosphere to Christian community to perform their religious activities.

He said that foolproof security arrangements would be made to avoid any untoward incident at churches.

The SSP Investigations directed officers concerned to ensure tight security arrangements and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in the context.

He urged the officials to remain alert while performing security duty at churches.

Meanwhile, the officers from all circles of the district also visited churches in their respective areas and checked the security arrangements.

