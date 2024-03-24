SSP Irfan Salim Conferred National Civil Award ‘Tamgh E Imtiaz’ On Pakistan Day
Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2024 | 12:10 AM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Police, Raja Irfan Salim on Saturday conferred national civil Award ‘Tamgh e Imtiaz’ in recognition of his outstanding performance through high professional skills during his long service period spanning over 30 years so far.
Governor of Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman bestowed the award upon the Senior Superintendent of Azad Jammu Kashmir police at special Pakistan National Awards distribution ceremony.
Amidst a gathering of talented individuals from various fields across the nation, SSP Raja Irfan Salim emerged as the sole
representative of AJK Police to receive the 'Tamgha e Imtiaz' in the 'Public Service Category'. Notably, his nomination and subsequent conferment mark a historic first for an officer from Azad Jammu Kashmir in the realm of Pakistan Civil Awards.
Furthermore, SSP Raja Irfan Salim's illustrious career has been adorned with numerous accolades, including the Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal, Presidential Police Medals, and commendations from national and international organizations. His remarkable achievements extend beyond his homeland, as evidenced by his pivotal role in apprehending a notorious gang involved in the abduction of British Kashmiri Sabir Mughal, and the subsequent recovery of a substantial ransom with the assistance of Interpol and British police.
The conferment of the 'Tamgha e Imtiaz' stands as a testament to SSP Raja Irfan Salim's exceptional contributions to public service and law enforcement, solidifying his legacy as a distinguished and revered figure within the AJK Police force.
