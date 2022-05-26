UrduPoint.com

SSP Issues Offer Letters To 108 Police Constables

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2022 | 07:26 PM

A total of 108 police constables including 14 women were issued offer letters to join Sindh Police

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :A total of 108 police constables including 14 women were issued offer letters to join Sindh Police.

SSP Ameer Saud Magsi while welcoming the constables said that now they had stepped into their practical life.

He said they would discharge responsibility during the service and would remain alert for the safety and protection of life and property of common man.

Magsi expressed hope that jawans would remain at the front in this regard and serve the public.

