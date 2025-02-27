SSP issues order to increase police patrolling in the district

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Ahmed Chaudhry had issued orders on Thursday to increase police patrolling in the subdivisions of Larkana to control crime.

In this regard, 10 Honda 125 motorcycles had been handed over to police stations to enhance patrolling in the district.

He ordered the formation of vigilance teams comprising 30 sectors under the police patrolling plan in Larkana city.

For police patrolling, all police mobiles in the city, along with 30 additional motorcycle-riding fighters, had been mobilized to keep a strict watch on criminals and suspicious individuals.

Additionally, 5 vigilance teams had been activated in the jurisdictions of police stations, he added.

SSP Larkana stated that comprehensive operations were underway across the district against criminal elements under a well-planned strategy he added that anti-social elements would soon be eradicated.

He has also issued directives to provide modern weapons, bulletproof jackets, reflective jackets, walkie-talkie sets, and fuel to the police personnel on patrolling duty.

