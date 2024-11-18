SSP issues security orders for sefety of women in BISP centers

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso Monday issued security orders to ensure the safety of women visiting Benazir Income Support Program Centers and facilitate transparent money transactions for beneficiaries.

As part of this initiative, 150 police officers and women police personnel, including youths, have been deployed across 16 centers in Larkana district.

These centers are distributed across four tehsils: Larkana (4), Ratodero (5), Bakrani (4), and Dokri (3).

The Primary objective of this deployment is to provide a secure and peaceful environment for women to receive their benefits.

SSP Larkana emphasized that his office doors are open to the public to report any complaints or concerns regarding corruption or irregularities.

Furthermore, instructions have been issued to DSPs and the DIB Branch to register FIRs against individuals involved in such incidents.