SSP Jacobabad assures to arrest robbers allegedly stolen Rs 8.5 million

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Robbers have allegedly stolen Rs8.5 million from a car showroom in Jacobabad. According to local Police, the robbers entered a car showroom of a local resident, Yaseen Lashari, after breaking its locks stole Rs8.5 million.

SSP Jacobabad Tariq Nawaz said an investigation was underway, while the CCTV footages have been retrieved to identify the robbers. Soon robbers will be behind the bars, SSP assured.