UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSP Jamshoro Approves Promotions Of Police Constables

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 07:27 PM

SSP Jamshoro approves promotions of police constables

Senior Superintendent Police Jamshoro Amjad Ahmed Shaikh has approved promotions of 322 police constables to the rank of head constables

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Senior Superintendent Police Jamshoro Amjad Ahmed Shaikh has approved promotions of 322 police constables to the rank of head constables.

The police spokesman informed here Monday that the SSP earlier chaired a meeting of the departmental promotion committee which vetted the lists of the policemen.

The promoted policemen told the local media that their promotions were delayed for several years, adding the recently posted SSP Shaikh had accepted their long term demand.

Related Topics

Police Jamshoro Media

Recent Stories

Copy case candidates directed to appear before co ..

36 seconds ago

UN Envoy Says Sitting Order for Syrian Constitutio ..

38 seconds ago

Vietnam Arrests 4 Human Smuggling Suspects After U ..

41 seconds ago

3 awarded 53 years jail term each in murder case i ..

12 minutes ago

Rs 4405 mln saved in M4 Multan-Faisalabad motorway ..

12 minutes ago

Zeeshan Malik’s unbeaten double century, Umar Am ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.