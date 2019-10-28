SSP Jamshoro approves promotions of police constables

Senior Superintendent Police Jamshoro Amjad Ahmed Shaikh has approved promotions of 322 police constables to the rank of head constables

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Senior Superintendent Police Jamshoro Amjad Ahmed Shaikh has approved promotions of 322 police constables to the rank of head constables.

The police spokesman informed here Monday that the SSP earlier chaired a meeting of the departmental promotion committee which vetted the lists of the policemen.

The promoted policemen told the local media that their promotions were delayed for several years, adding the recently posted SSP Shaikh had accepted their long term demand.