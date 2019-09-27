UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSP Jamshoro Gets Temporary Charge Of Hyderabad District

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 10:37 PM

SSP Jamshoro gets temporary charge of Hyderabad district

The DIG Hyderabad Naeem Ahmed Shaikh has given the temporary charge of SSP Hyderabad district to SSP Jamshoro district Touqeer Muhammad Naeem

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The DIG Hyderabad Naeem Ahmed Shaikh has given the temporary charge of SSP Hyderabad district to SSP Jamshoro district Touqeer Muhammad Naeem.

According to a notification issued here on Friday, SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio had been granted 4-day casual leave from September 27 to September 30 for a personal work.

In his absence Touqeer Muhammad Naeem would look after Hyderabad district.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Jamshoro Adeel Hussain September From

Recent Stories

Two murder convicts get life imprisonment in Hyder ..

48 seconds ago

Information Ministry makes special arrangements fo ..

50 seconds ago

Italian Lawmaker Hopes Donbas Peace Will Be Achiev ..

53 seconds ago

Italy Should Cut Financial Support for Countries R ..

55 seconds ago

Austrian delegation meets Chief Minister Advisor

8 minutes ago

Masood appeals to Americans to save Kashmiris from ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.