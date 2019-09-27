SSP Jamshoro Gets Temporary Charge Of Hyderabad District
Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 10:37 PM
The DIG Hyderabad Naeem Ahmed Shaikh has given the temporary charge of SSP Hyderabad district to SSP Jamshoro district Touqeer Muhammad Naeem
According to a notification issued here on Friday, SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio had been granted 4-day casual leave from September 27 to September 30 for a personal work.
In his absence Touqeer Muhammad Naeem would look after Hyderabad district.