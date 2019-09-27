SSP Jamshoro gets temporary charge of Hyderabad district

The DIG Hyderabad Naeem Ahmed Shaikh has given the temporary charge of SSP Hyderabad district to SSP Jamshoro district Touqeer Muhammad Naeem

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The DIG Hyderabad Naeem Ahmed Shaikh has given the temporary charge of SSP Hyderabad district to SSP Jamshoro district Touqeer Muhammad Naeem.

According to a notification issued here on Friday, SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio had been granted 4-day casual leave from September 27 to September 30 for a personal work.

In his absence Touqeer Muhammad Naeem would look after Hyderabad district.