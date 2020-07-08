UrduPoint.com
SSP Javed Iqbal Takes Charge As DPO Kohat

Wed 08th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The new District Police Officer (DPO) of Kohat SSP Javed Iqbal assumed the charge of his office here on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, he was accorded warm welcome and a smartly turned out contingent of police presented guard of honor to the top police official of the district.

The newly appointed DPO visited Police Lines and laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered fateha for the police martyrs.

SP Operations Kohat Tahir Iqbal, ASP Headquarters Daniyal Ahmed Javed and DSP Saddar Snobar Shah also accompanied the DPO.

He also held meeting with senior police officials and staff of the office. Javed Iqbal is a Senior Superintendent of Police in grade 19 and belonged to Police Services of Pakistan (PSP) group.

Earlier, he served as SSP Operations Peshawar, DPO Swabi, DPO Abbotabad, DPO Kohat and Deputy Commandant Police Training College Hangu besides his other assignments.

Pakistan Peshawar Police Martyrs Shaheed Hangu Kohat Swabi Saddar Top

