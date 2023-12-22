Open Menu

SSP Keamari Dismisses 9 Officials For Crimes, 2 For Absenteeism

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2023 | 09:53 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Arif Aslam Rao of District Keamari has terminated nine officials linked to drug, gutka/mawa smuggling, and other organized crimes, along with two officials due to consistent absenteeism

Following the issuance of show-cause notices to the dismissed individuals, an inquiry, conducted by the authorized officer, found them guilty. Final show-cause notices were served to those implicated in the inquiry, leading to decisions made after hearings in an orderly room on Friday.

In total, 22 police officers and officials appeared before SSP Keamari during the proceedings.

The directives included the dismissal of 11 officials, service forfeiture for eight, halting the increment of two, and ordering a re-inquiry for one official.

Among those dismissed were Head Constable Malik Nadeem, Head Constable Muhammad Zubair, Constable Muhammad Juman, Constable Muhammad Rafiq, Constable Azam, Constable Muhammad Anees, Constable Ejaz Khan, Constable Sabeel Ahmed, Constable Rashid Khan, Constable Fahad, and Constable Jabbar.

SSP Keamari emphasized that the Keamari police force had no tolerance for individuals involved in crimes or aiding criminal activities.

