Open Menu

SSP Keamari Visits Holding Camp For Repatriation Of Illegal Foreign Residents

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2025 | 06:50 PM

SSP Keamari visits holding camp for repatriation of illegal foreign residents

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) SSP Keamari, Captain (Retd.) Faizan Ali, on Friday visited the holding camp set up at Ameen Scouts Hall, Sultanabad, for the repatriation of illegal foreign residents.

According to the Keamari police spokesperson, SSP Faizan Ali reviewed the process of transferring undocumented immigrants.

During the visit, he met with officers and personnel responsible for the security and management of the camp and issued necessary directives.

On the occasion he said special arrangements have been made at the holding camp for transportation, food, and healthcare facilities for those being relocated.

SSP Faizan Ali emphasized that all foreign nationals would be repatriated with dignity, ensuring their security and essential facilities throughout the process.

Recent Stories

China imposed heavy tariffs on American products i ..

China imposed heavy tariffs on American products in response Trump tariffs

10 minutes ago
 WATCH: Indian man dies while celebrating 25th wedd ..

WATCH: Indian man dies while celebrating 25th wedding anniversary with wife

19 minutes ago
 ‘Authors from the UAE’ concludes its first par ..

‘Authors from the UAE’ concludes its first participation in Bologna Children ..

26 minutes ago
 IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold talks ..

IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold talks with Pakistani officials

41 minutes ago
 Department of Municipalities and Transport complet ..

Department of Municipalities and Transport completes milestone projects worth AE ..

56 minutes ago
 SBA drives global visibility for Arabic publishing ..

SBA drives global visibility for Arabic publishing through Bologna Children’s ..

1 hour ago
AD Ports Group appoints Mar Construction, Dar Al H ..

AD Ports Group appoints Mar Construction, Dar Al Handasah for major modernisatio ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Justice: Seven companies sanctioned by ..

Ministry of Justice: Seven companies sanctioned by US over Sudan do not own vali ..

2 hours ago
 Dana Gas, Crescent Petroleum reach 500 MMboe cumul ..

Dana Gas, Crescent Petroleum reach 500 MMboe cumulative production from Khor Mor ..

2 hours ago
 Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses borde ..

Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses border crossings

3 hours ago
 Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on ..

Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on imports of US vehicles

3 hours ago
 PSL 10th edition: Fakhar Zaman resumes batting at ..

PSL 10th edition: Fakhar Zaman resumes batting at Lahore Qalandars’ nets after ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan