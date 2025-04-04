SSP Keamari visits holding camp for repatriation of illegal foreign residents

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) SSP Keamari, Captain (Retd.) Faizan Ali, on Friday visited the holding camp set up at Ameen Scouts Hall, Sultanabad, for the repatriation of illegal foreign residents.

According to the Keamari police spokesperson, SSP Faizan Ali reviewed the process of transferring undocumented immigrants.

During the visit, he met with officers and personnel responsible for the security and management of the camp and issued necessary directives.

On the occasion he said special arrangements have been made at the holding camp for transportation, food, and healthcare facilities for those being relocated.

SSP Faizan Ali emphasized that all foreign nationals would be repatriated with dignity, ensuring their security and essential facilities throughout the process.