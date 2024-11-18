SSP Khairpur calls on VC SALU

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur, Touheed Rehman Memon on Monday called on Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, day called on Prof. Dr. Muhammad Yousuf Khushk at SALU Khairpur.

During the meeting, various aspects of Shah Abdul Latif University were shared discussed.

The SSP discussed potential areas of cooperation between the university and the District Administration, focusing on how both institutions can work together to ensure a safe and supportive environment for the University community.

The meeting reflects the strong ties and mutual cooperation between the university and the law enforcement agencies.