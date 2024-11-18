SSP Khairpur Calls On VC SALU
Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur, Touheed Rehman Memon on Monday called on Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, day called on Prof. Dr. Muhammad Yousuf Khushk at SALU Khairpur.
During the meeting, various aspects of Shah Abdul Latif University were shared discussed.
The SSP discussed potential areas of cooperation between the university and the District Administration, focusing on how both institutions can work together to ensure a safe and supportive environment for the University community.
The meeting reflects the strong ties and mutual cooperation between the university and the law enforcement agencies.
Recent Stories
Pakistan all out for 117 runs in final T20I match against Australia
Realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Competition Ready to Launch in Paki ..
A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography with the Newly Released, Prem ..
Imran, Bushra’s interim bail extended in Toshakhana fake receipts case
Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Australia
PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark
Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to tackle water security challenge ..
'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow in Karachi
Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications from today
Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court
Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final T20I match against Australia t ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth of North Waziristan visit Miranshah Cantt2 minutes ago
-
Mehfil-e-Mushaira under Dosti Peshawar women literature festival attracts enthusiasts2 minutes ago
-
Wildlife Dept demolishes Peregrine Falcon hunting pits in Gwadar, Ormara2 minutes ago
-
SZABIST Uni organizes exhibition with IBA Uni 'PITP' to empower youth2 minutes ago
-
SALU holds seminar on impact of 26th Amendment on Pakistan's Political Landscape12 minutes ago
-
SCP may decide Trusteeship of Dr. AQ Khan hospital tomorrow12 minutes ago
-
PM satisfies with economic stability, investment boom22 minutes ago
-
KP wins Pakistan's best pavilion award at Lok Mela22 minutes ago
-
All possible facilities to be provided for promotion of Tennis: Mashhood22 minutes ago
-
Dry weather, fog forecast for Sindh22 minutes ago
-
12th edition of IDEAS-24 to kicks off on Tuesday at EXPO Centre22 minutes ago
-
Eight vocational centers to be established in Skardu : Minister32 minutes ago