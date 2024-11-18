Open Menu

SSP Khairpur Calls On VC SALU

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2024 | 04:40 PM

SSP Khairpur calls on VC SALU

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur, Touheed Rehman Memon on Monday called on Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, day called on Prof. Dr. Muhammad Yousuf Khushk at SALU Khairpur.

During the meeting, various aspects of Shah Abdul Latif University were shared discussed.

The SSP discussed potential areas of cooperation between the university and the District Administration, focusing on how both institutions can work together to ensure a safe and supportive environment for the University community.

The meeting reflects the strong ties and mutual cooperation between the university and the law enforcement agencies.

Related Topics

Police Khairpur

Recent Stories

Pakistan all out for 117 runs in final T20I match ..

Pakistan all out for 117 runs in final T20I match against Australia

1 hour ago
 realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Compe ..

Realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Competition Ready to Launch in Paki ..

3 hours ago
 A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography ..

A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography with the Newly Released, Prem ..

3 hours ago
 Imran, Bushra’s interim bail extended in Toshakh ..

Imran, Bushra’s interim bail extended in Toshakhana fake receipts case   

3 hours ago
 Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Aust ..

Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Australia 

4 hours ago
 PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark

PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark

4 hours ago
Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to t ..

Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to tackle water security challenge ..

4 hours ago
 'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow i ..

'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow in Karachi

5 hours ago
 Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications f ..

Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications from today

5 hours ago
 Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court

Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court

6 hours ago
 Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final ..

Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final T20I match against Australia t ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan