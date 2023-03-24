UrduPoint.com

SSP Khairpur Held An Open Court

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2023 | 03:40 PM

SSP Khairpur held an open court

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent Police (SSP), Khairpur, Mir Rohail Khoso on the special directive of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Sukkur zone, held an open court at his office on Friday.

The open court was attended among others by a large number of people, while on this occasion, Police officers concerned were also present.

People on the occasion recorded their complaints and presented applications to the SSP for the redressal of their complaints.

