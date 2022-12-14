UrduPoint.com

SSP Khairpur Held Open Court To Redress Complaints

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2022 | 09:27 PM

SSP Khairpur held open court to redress complaints

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP), Khairpur, Rohail Khoso on the special directive of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Sukkur Region, Javed Jiskani held a open court at his office on Wednesday.

The open court was attended among others by a large number of people, while on this occasion Police officers concerned were also present.

People on the occasion recorded their complaints and presented applications to the SSP for redressal.

