SSP Khairpur held open court to redress complaints

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent Police (SSP), Khairpur, Rohail Khoso on the special directive of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Sukkur Region, Javed Jiskani held a open court at his office on Wednesday.

The open court was attended among others by a large number of people, while on this occasion Police officers concerned were also present.

People on the occasion recorded their complaints and presented applications to the SSP for redressal.