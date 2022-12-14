SSP Khairpur Held Open Court To Redress Complaints
Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2022 | 09:27 PM
Senior Superintendent Police (SSP), Khairpur, Rohail Khoso on the special directive of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Sukkur Region, Javed Jiskani held a open court at his office on Wednesday.
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent Police (SSP), Khairpur, Rohail Khoso on the special directive of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Sukkur Region, Javed Jiskani held a open court at his office on Wednesday.
The open court was attended among others by a large number of people, while on this occasion Police officers concerned were also present.
People on the occasion recorded their complaints and presented applications to the SSP for redressal.