SSP Khairpur holds khuli katchery

Senior Superintendent Police,Khairpur,Umar Tufai on the directives of Deputy Inspector General of Police,Sukkur Zone,Iqbal Dara, on Thursday held a "khuli katchery" at his office

SUKKUR,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent Police,Khairpur,Umar Tufai on the directives of Deputy Inspector General of Police,Sukkur Zone,Iqbal Dara, on Thursday held a "khuli katchery" at his office.

It was attended by a large number of people,besides the police officers of Khairpur division.

People presented applications to the SSP.