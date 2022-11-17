SSP Khairpur holds open court to address citizens' grievances

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur, Rohail Khoso on Thursday held an open court to resolve issues faced by the people at their doorstep.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended by a large number of citizens, while on this occasion, police officers concerned were also present.

People recorded their complaints and presented applications to the SSP for their redressal. SSP Khoso listened to their grievances and issued orders to the Deputy Superintendent Police (DSPs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) of the different areas on the spot for early resolution of problems the locals were facing.