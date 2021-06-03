UrduPoint.com
SSP Khairpur Launches Tree Plantation Campaign

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 06:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The SSP Khairpur, Zafar Iqbal Malik has launched plantation campaign by planting tree at his office on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion he said during this plantation campaign 1,000 trees will be planted in the different Police Stations, Police Lines and and all subordinate offices in Sukkur.

He further stated that planting tree is Sadqa-e-Jaria. Every one of us should not only plant at least one tree but should protect it for its survival.

More Stories From Pakistan

