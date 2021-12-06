SSP Khairpur listens public complaints

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :SSP Khairpur, Malik Zafar Iqbal, following orders of IG Sindh held open court in his office and listened to public complaints against police men at his office here on Monday.

He also issued on the spot orders to subordinates for resolving public issues.