SSP Khairpur Listens Public Complaints

SSP Khairpur listens public complaints

SSP Khairpur, Malik Zafar Iqbal, following orders of IG Sindh held open court in his office and listened to public complaints against police men at his office here on Monday

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :SSP Khairpur, Malik Zafar Iqbal, following orders of IG Sindh held open court in his office and listened to public complaints against police men at his office here on Monday.

He also issued on the spot orders to subordinates for resolving public issues.

