Open Menu

SSP Khairpur Reviews Crime Situation Of Distt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 06:26 PM

SSP Khairpur reviews crime situation of distt

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Khairpur, Dr. Samiullah Soomro, on Wednesday said that no laxity would be tolerated for the safety and security of the citizens

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Khairpur, Dr. Samiullah Soomro, on Wednesday said that no laxity would be tolerated for the safety and security of the citizens.

He was chairing a meeting to review the crime situation in the district. All SDPOs and SHOs of all the police stations attended the meeting. 

The meeting reviewed the overall crime situation in the Khairpur district.

Speaking on the occasion, the SSP Soomro warned the officers that no laxity towards the safety and security of the citizens would be tolerated and strict disciplinary action would be initiated against them.

He said, "We are servants of the people, and their safety is our prime priority," he added.

He further directed all relevant officers to arrest the offenders involved in heinous crimes, especially dacoits, snatching, robbery, and murder cases, adding that the ratio of the challan of the cases and recoveries should be increased.

He asked the police officials to accomplish all their responsibilities in a professional manner. 

He also directed the relevant officials to submit challans in the cases that had been pending for years and also submitted a report in that regard to his office within 15 days. 

He asked the officers to evolve a comprehensive strategy for prevention of crimes and elimination of drugs.

The SSP said, "All SHOs must remain in touch with the complainant and apprise them about progress in the case so that public trust in police can be restored."

He strictly directed the relevant officers not to implicate any innocent in the case during snap-checking.

He directed all the officials to make patrolling more efficient and effective in their respective areas and check suspected and without nu

Related Topics

Murder Police Drugs Robbery Progress Khairpur All

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment postponed in To ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment postponed in Toshakhana case two

2 minutes ago
 Govt committed to enhancing healthcare access, esp ..

Govt committed to enhancing healthcare access, especially for women: Dr Mukhtar

2 minutes ago
 729 arrested during anti-smog crackdown this year ..

729 arrested during anti-smog crackdown this year so far

2 minutes ago
 Ethiopian Ambassador, Chairman PMYP agree to empow ..

Ethiopian Ambassador, Chairman PMYP agree to empower future generations

2 minutes ago
 IRADA calls for adopting tobacco harm reduction st ..

IRADA calls for adopting tobacco harm reduction strategies

2 minutes ago
 Arsenal beat PSG in Champions League duel, Dortmun ..

Arsenal beat PSG in Champions League duel, Dortmund hit Celtic for seven

13 minutes ago
SSP orders to ensure foolproof security arrangemen ..

SSP orders to ensure foolproof security arrangements for churches

13 minutes ago
 75th National Day of Peoples Republic of China cel ..

75th National Day of Peoples Republic of China celebrated in Kaas camp Kohistan

13 minutes ago
 13th National Rescue Challenge kicks off

13th National Rescue Challenge kicks off

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan women's team gear up for ICC Women's T20 ..

Pakistan women's team gear up for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

35 minutes ago
 Asif Aziz urges students, young professionals to s ..

Asif Aziz urges students, young professionals to seize limitless opportunities o ..

14 minutes ago
 Oil prices extend rally on Iran attack

Oil prices extend rally on Iran attack

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan