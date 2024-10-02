SSP Khairpur reviews crime situation of distt

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Khairpur, Dr. Samiullah Soomro, on Wednesday said that no laxity would be tolerated for the safety and security of the citizens.

He was chairing a meeting to review the crime situation in the district. All SDPOs and SHOs of all the police stations attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the overall crime situation in the Khairpur district.

Speaking on the occasion, the SSP Soomro warned the officers that no laxity towards the safety and security of the citizens would be tolerated and strict disciplinary action would be initiated against them.

He said, "We are servants of the people, and their safety is our prime priority," he added.

He further directed all relevant officers to arrest the offenders involved in heinous crimes, especially dacoits, snatching, robbery, and murder cases, adding that the ratio of the challan of the cases and recoveries should be increased.

He asked the police officials to accomplish all their responsibilities in a professional manner.

He also directed the relevant officials to submit challans in the cases that had been pending for years and also submitted a report in that regard to his office within 15 days.

He asked the officers to evolve a comprehensive strategy for prevention of crimes and elimination of drugs.

The SSP said, "All SHOs must remain in touch with the complainant and apprise them about progress in the case so that public trust in police can be restored."

He strictly directed the relevant officers not to implicate any innocent in the case during snap-checking.

He directed all the officials to make patrolling more efficient and effective in their respective areas and check suspected and without nu