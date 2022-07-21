UrduPoint.com

SSP Khairpur Reviews Security Arrangements For Muharram

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2022 | 05:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :The Khairpur police on Thursday reviewed security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram.

SSP, Zafar Malik told APP that 13,00 policemen including 300 Jawans of the Shahbaz Rangers would be deployed at procession routes on 6th, 8th and 10th Muharram while 3,00 to 2,00 police personnel would perform duties on daily basis from Muharram 1st to 8th. He said that police would cordon off area near processions and would initiate patrolling a day before Muharram-ul-Haram. He said that police would guard the main procession routes, while ambulances, bomb disposal squad and fire brigade vehicles and ambulances would also be deployed on the procession routes.

The SSP said that policemen would be deployed at all entry and exit points of the city and the participants would have to pass through security checking-points to join the processions.

The police would carry out checking through metal detectors and walk-through gates would also be installed at these points, he added. SSP Malik said that next meeting to finalize security arrangements would be held within three days.

