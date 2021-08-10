SSP Khairpur reviews traffic arrangements for Muharram

SSP Khairpur Malik Zafar Iqbal Tuesday met traffic officials to review traffic arrangements during Muharram-ul- Haram

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :SSP Khairpur Malik Zafar Iqbal Tuesday met traffic officials to review traffic arrangements during Muharram-ul- Haram.

According to traffic police, he directed the Inspectors, Sub- Inspectors and Assistant Sub Inspectors to take action against encroachments, with the cooperation of departments concerned, on the route of processions and alternative roads.

The SSP said that all officers and traffic wardens would display service cards at their uniforms during Muharram.

SSP Khairpur said that a sperate alternative route would be reserved for the emergency vehicles while traffic officials would perfrom duties during 6th, 8th and 10th Muharram.