UrduPoint.com

SSP Khairpur Reviews Traffic Arrangements For Muharram

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 08:37 PM

SSP Khairpur reviews traffic arrangements for Muharram

SSP Khairpur Malik Zafar Iqbal Tuesday met traffic officials to review traffic arrangements during Muharram-ul- Haram

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :SSP Khairpur Malik Zafar Iqbal Tuesday met traffic officials to review traffic arrangements during Muharram-ul- Haram.

According to traffic police, he directed the Inspectors, Sub- Inspectors and Assistant Sub Inspectors to take action against encroachments, with the cooperation of departments concerned, on the route of processions and alternative roads.

The SSP said that all officers and traffic wardens would display service cards at their uniforms during Muharram.

SSP Khairpur said that a sperate alternative route would be reserved for the emergency vehicles while traffic officials would perfrom duties during 6th, 8th and 10th Muharram.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Traffic Khairpur All Muharram

Recent Stories

Pakistan fully committed to ensure protection of m ..

Pakistan fully committed to ensure protection of minorities' rights: President

2 minutes ago
 UN in Touch With Parties in Afghanistan Seeking to ..

UN in Touch With Parties in Afghanistan Seeking to Find Political Solution - Spo ..

2 minutes ago
 Murder trial of suspected cannibal opens in Berlin ..

Murder trial of suspected cannibal opens in Berlin

2 minutes ago
 New child safety features for Google, YouTube

New child safety features for Google, YouTube

2 minutes ago
 11 patients die of COVID-19 in Hyderabad

11 patients die of COVID-19 in Hyderabad

2 minutes ago
 Germany to end free Covid tests to boost jab take- ..

Germany to end free Covid tests to boost jab take-up

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.