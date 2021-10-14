UrduPoint.com

SSP Khairpur Suspends Four Policemen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur, Zafar Iqbal Malik on Thursday suspended four policemen, who had allegedly misbehaved with a student of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), in Khairpur.

According to officials, the police personnel posted at the main gate of SALU had misbehaved with a student Sonaro Jatoi, when he wanted to enter the university.

After the issue was raised before SSP Khairpur Malik Zafar Iqbal who after taking notice of the incident and called the victim to meet him at his office to get the details. After getting information and finding the personnel guilty, the SSP Khairpur has immediately suspended all four police cops, including Farzand Ali Makool, Muhammad Soomar Mangi, Seghar Ali Rind and Amanullah Mahar, and also ordered the DSP City to furnish an inquiry report within 24 hours.

