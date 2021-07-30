UrduPoint.com

SSP Khairpur Urges Ulema To Forge Unity

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 07:59 PM

SSP Khairpur urges ulema to forge unity

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur, Malik Zafar Iqbal has said that security arrangements have been finalised for Muharram in the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur, Malik Zafar Iqbal has said that security arrangements have been finalised for Muharram in the district.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of Ulema from all schools of thought at SSP office on Friday.

The SSP said that a comprehensive security plan had been devised to provide protection to public and avoid any untoward incident.

He urged the ulema to forge unity into their ranks and propagate messages of love, peace and harmony in order to defeat terrorism.

He said that 1300 police officials including 300 jawans of Shahbaz Rangers would be deputed to maintain law and order situation in the district during Moharram.

Related Topics

Rangers Police Law And Order Khairpur All From Unity Foods Limited Love Muharram

Recent Stories

CDA expedites cleanliness work at nullahs

CDA expedites cleanliness work at nullahs

4 minutes ago
 DPO Abbottabad chairs meeting to review security m ..

DPO Abbottabad chairs meeting to review security measures during Moharram

4 minutes ago
 Rs 170,000 fine imposed on profiteers

Rs 170,000 fine imposed on profiteers

4 minutes ago
 Citizen urged to drain rain water for prevention o ..

Citizen urged to drain rain water for prevention of dengue larva

10 minutes ago
 Javed to provide foolproof security on Muharram

Javed to provide foolproof security on Muharram

10 minutes ago
 WHO Says Has Not Yet Seen Link Between COVID-19 De ..

WHO Says Has Not Yet Seen Link Between COVID-19 Delta Variant, Increased Mortali ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.