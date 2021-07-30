SSP Khairpur urges ulema to forge unity

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur, Malik Zafar Iqbal has said that security arrangements have been finalised for Muharram in the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur, Malik Zafar Iqbal has said that security arrangements have been finalised for Muharram in the district.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of Ulema from all schools of thought at SSP office on Friday.

The SSP said that a comprehensive security plan had been devised to provide protection to public and avoid any untoward incident.

He urged the ulema to forge unity into their ranks and propagate messages of love, peace and harmony in order to defeat terrorism.

He said that 1300 police officials including 300 jawans of Shahbaz Rangers would be deputed to maintain law and order situation in the district during Moharram.