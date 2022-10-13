SSP Khairpur vows to maintenance of law & order

SSP Khairpur, Rohail Khoso on Thursday said that it was the topmost priority of the police to provide the protection of lives and properties of the people and improve the law and order as well

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :SSP Khairpur, Rohail Khoso on Thursday said that it was the topmost priority of the police to provide the protection of lives and properties of the people and improve the law and order as well.

He expressed these views while addressing the Police Officers during Presiding over the meeting at his office here on Thursday.

He said that all officers and officials filled with zeal of public service should enhance respect and prestige of the department by offering their services with diligence and honesty.

The SSP said the basic purpose of police reforms was to ensure the positive behavioural change of the force in order to assimilate them with smart modern policing parameters for better public service.