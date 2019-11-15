SSP Korangi Inaugurates Anti-Street Crime Motorcycle Unit In KIA PS
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi, Capt. (Retd) Faisal Abdullah Chachar inaugurated the office of Anit-Street Crime Motorcycle Unit (ASCMU) in Korangi Industrial Area (KIA) police station here on Friday
On the occasion, the SP Korangi Touseef Ahmed, Incharge (ASCMU) Rao Rafique, SDPOs, SHOs and other officials accompanied the SSP, said a statement.
ASCMU has been provided 19 motorbikes and 16 walkie talkie sets.