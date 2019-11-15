UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSP Korangi Inaugurates Anti-Street Crime Motorcycle Unit In KIA PS

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 06:57 PM

SSP Korangi inaugurates Anti-Street Crime Motorcycle Unit in KIA PS

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi, Capt. (Retd) Faisal Abdullah Chachar inaugurated the office of Anit-Street Crime Motorcycle Unit (ASCMU) in Korangi Industrial Area (KIA) police station here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi, Capt. (Retd) Faisal Abdullah Chachar inaugurated the office of Anit-Street Crime Motorcycle Unit (ASCMU) in Korangi Industrial Area (KIA) police station here on Friday.

On the occasion, the SP Korangi Touseef Ahmed, Incharge (ASCMU) Rao Rafique, SDPOs, SHOs and other officials accompanied the SSP, said a statement.

ASCMU has been provided 19 motorbikes and 16 walkie talkie sets.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Korangi Kia

Recent Stories

Opposition withdraws no-confidence motion against ..

1 minute ago

PM Khan appreciates Pakistan army for national sec ..

25 minutes ago

Applications For e-Rozgaar Open Till 24th November

31 minutes ago

Diaspora community playing a key role in creating ..

46 minutes ago

NUST crosses “500 patents filed and 100 patents ..

49 minutes ago

Rawalpinid Model Courts dispose of 956 cases

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.