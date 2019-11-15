SSP Korangi inaugurates Anti-Street Crime Motorcycle Unit in KIA PS

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi , Capt. (Retd) Faisal Abdullah Chachar inaugurated the office of Anit-Street Crime Motorcycle Unit (ASCMU) in Korangi Industrial Area ( KIA police station here on Friday.

On the occasion, the SP Korangi Touseef Ahmed, Incharge (ASCMU) Rao Rafique, SDPOs, SHOs and other officials accompanied the SSP, said a statement.

ASCMU has been provided 19 motorbikes and 16 walkie talkie sets.