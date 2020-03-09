Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said that PM's Kamyab Jawan Skills Scholarship Programme was the largest programme in the history of Pakistan

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :-:Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said that PM's Kamyab Jawan Skills Scholarship Programme was the largest programme in the history of Pakistan.

He stated this during a launching ceremony of Kamyab Jawan Skills Scholarship Programme at Foundation University here on Monday.

Addressing on the occasion, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had allocated Rs 30 billion Kamyab Jawan Skills Scholarship Programme. He said the core vision of Kamyab Jawan Programme was to empower the youth.

Usman Dar said that 506 candidates both male and female had applied for Skills Scholarship programme from Sialkot, of whom, 145 candidates stood eligible for to take admission on merit.

The SAPM said the government had allocated Rs100 billion for issuing soft loans for business to the youth under Kamyab Jawan Programme purely on merit.

He said the loans would provide unique opportunities to the youth to expand their businesses.

He said the youth were future of the nation and the government was making efforts to provide maximum opportunities to them.

Provincial Minister for Special education Ch. Muhammad Ikhlaq also spoke on the occasion.

Maj Gen Naseer Khan (Director Education Foundation University), Rana Muhammad Saleem Afzal (Director General NAVTTC), Prof. Dr. Muhammad A. Bodla (Director Foundation University), President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Muhammad Ashraf Malik and others also attended the ceremony.