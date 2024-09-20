Open Menu

SSP Larkana Chairs Meeting On Law & Order Situation

Published September 20, 2024 | 02:50 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso conducted meeting on law and order in SSP office Larkana on Friday. In which SP Headquarters Hasib Javed Somar Memon, ASP Muhammad Usman Saduzai including DSPs, SHOS, Traffic Sergeants of the entire district were participated.

In the meeting, various departmental matters including law and order, police performance, crime statistics, targeted and intelligence-based programs were reviewed. In the meeting, various matters related to narcotics dealers and murder cases, as well as confirmed scrap suspects, arrest of active, hidden and active suspects, property export and pending cases, unreported crimes of the current month, court proceedings were also considered.

SSP Larkana ordered to speed up actions against drugs and social evils including the progress made in the investigation of the cases and the cases that have reached a logical conclusion.

On this occasion, SSP Larkana said that by taking effective actions against criminals, the public should be made aware that the Larkana Police is determined and alert and ready at all times for the elimination of criminals and the protection of the people.

He said that the police through their work made the people realize that the accused involved in the crime are being brought to justice. He addressed the police officers and said that in case of any incident or importation, they should reach on the stop without any delay.

In the meeting, SSP Larkana was briefed about the repair and inspection of police vehicles and was told that now all the police mobiles on the road have been repaired and put on road.

