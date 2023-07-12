Open Menu

SSP Larkana Chairs Meeting Regarding Muharam Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2023 | 10:02 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran Khan on Wednesday held an meeting at his Office to discuss security arrangements and prepare a security plan for the upcoming month of Muharram-ul-Haram

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran Khan on Wednesday held an meeting at his Office to discuss security arrangements and prepare a security plan for the upcoming month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Meeting was attended by SP Headquarters Asif Raza Baloch, ASP Hyderi Atiqur Rahman Mekan, DSPs and traffic sergeants, members of the district peace committee and ulema belonging to all sects, administrators of imam gahs, permit holders, officials of various associations and concerned officers of Police department.

Addressing the meeting SSP Larkana said that strict security will be provided to mourners, mourning processions, congregations, and religious gatherings during Muharram-ul Haram and strict monitoring will be carried out for worship places including Imambargahs, Mosques besides security measures will also be ensured.

SSP Larkana has issued orders to the police officers to tighten security arrangements during Muharram and to fully implement the National Action Plan and instructed them to cooperate with each other and fully cooperate with the police administration.

He also directed the officers to take indiscriminate action against those who violate the National Action Plan.

SSP Larkana directed to prepare a security plan regarding deployment of additional personnel throughout the district in the month of Muharram, increasing patrolling, snap checking at entry and exit routes and conducting search and combing operations at suspicious places.

Dr. Muhammad Imran Khan also directed all the traffic sergeants to submit the traffic plan so that the contingency plan is finalized.

SSP Larkana assured to listen to the suggestions, and recommendations of Imambargah administrators and permit holders and resolve the issues.

SSP Larkana urged people belonging to all walks of life to make collective efforts for providing better facilities and maintaining interfaith harmony in Muharram-ul-Haram.

In the meeting, it was decided that volunteers from various associations will be deployed to help the police officers and jawans. Vehicles will be parked 200 feet away from all congregations and mourning processions and CCTV cameras will be installed at the main Imambargahs and the main mourning procession passages.

Apart from this, video recording will also be ensured and a special control room will be set up at SSP office Larkana to monitor the entire law and order situation.

While focal persons were appointed for immediate resolution of any possible problems.

At the end of the meeting, special prayers were offered for the prosperity and safety of the country.

More Stories From Pakistan