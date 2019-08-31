UrduPoint.com
SSP Larkana Chalks Out Plan For Muharram Security

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 08:59 PM

SSP Larkana chalks out plan for Muharram security

A comprehensive plan has been chalk out to maintain peace and harmony in the district during Muharram-ul-Haram

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :A comprehensive plan has been chalk out to maintain peace and harmony in the district during Muharram-ul-Haram.

This was stated by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Masood Ahmed Bangesh on Saturday.

He told media that police personnel would be deployed to escort all mourning processions and `majalis' to be held at main Imam bargahs in the district.

The SSP Larkana said a control room had been established to operate round-the-clock, for prompt action by the district police.

He urged ulemas and public to cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order during the month of Muharram.

He also said ulemas should spread the message of brotherhood and tolerance and foil the designs of anti-social elements.

