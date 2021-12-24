SSP Larkana directs for security on Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas in Distt

SSP Larkana Imran Qureshi has on Friday directed the SDPOs and SHOs of Larkana District to ensure tight security on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas that would be observed on December 25

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :SSP Larkana Imran Qureshi has on Friday directed the SDPOs and SHOs of Larkana District to ensure tight security on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas that would be observed on December 25.

He directed police concerned officers/officials to evolve a comprehensive strategy for foolproof security arrangements.

He also directed SDPOs and SHOs to visit churches, Christian localities and ensure implementation on contingency and security plan in toto.

SSP Larkana directed police officers to launch search operations in and around hotels, restaurants and Bus terminals and keep a vigil eye on the movement and activities of suspect elements.

He directed for technical scanning and sweeping of churches and said that additional police force should also be deployed for Christmas Day celebrations.

He also directed"Lady police personnel including police officers and Constables will also be deployed at churches across the district for police picketing." He said that entry of all participants should be allowed in the celebrations through walk-through gates after their thorough body search through metal detectors.

SSP Larkana directed the police officers to conduct general hold-up and snap checking in their respective areas and in full touch with other law enforcement agencies, he added.

He said in order that any negligence in security arrangements would not be tolerated.