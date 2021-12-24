UrduPoint.com

SSP Larkana Directs For Security On Quaid-e-Azam Day And Christmas In Distt

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 06:54 PM

SSP Larkana directs for security on Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas in Distt

SSP Larkana Imran Qureshi has on Friday directed the SDPOs and SHOs of Larkana District to ensure tight security on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas that would be observed on December 25

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :SSP Larkana Imran Qureshi has on Friday directed the SDPOs and SHOs of Larkana District to ensure tight security on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas that would be observed on December 25.

He directed police concerned officers/officials to evolve a comprehensive strategy for foolproof security arrangements.

He also directed SDPOs and SHOs to visit churches, Christian localities and ensure implementation on contingency and security plan in toto.

SSP Larkana directed police officers to launch search operations in and around hotels, restaurants and Bus terminals and keep a vigil eye on the movement and activities of suspect elements.

He directed for technical scanning and sweeping of churches and said that additional police force should also be deployed for Christmas Day celebrations.

He also directed"Lady police personnel including police officers and Constables will also be deployed at churches across the district for police picketing." He said that entry of all participants should be allowed in the celebrations through walk-through gates after their thorough body search through metal detectors.

SSP Larkana directed the police officers to conduct general hold-up and snap checking in their respective areas and in full touch with other law enforcement agencies, he added.

He said in order that any negligence in security arrangements would not be tolerated.

Related Topics

Police Christmas Visit Larkana December Christian All

Recent Stories

Harbhajan Singh announces retirement from cricket

Harbhajan Singh announces retirement from cricket

7 minutes ago
 Google’s doodle honors Moin Akhtar on his 71st b ..

Google’s doodle honors Moin Akhtar on his 71st birth anniversary

18 minutes ago
 Punjab Okays Various Development Schemes in PDWP F ..

Punjab Okays Various Development Schemes in PDWP Forum

31 minutes ago
 Christmas Polo Cup: Sherwood enter main final, Pol ..

Christmas Polo Cup: Sherwood enter main final, Polo Lounge subsidiary final

34 minutes ago
 Khusro ask industry to increase 30 percent urea su ..

Khusro ask industry to increase 30 percent urea supplies countrywide

1 minute ago
 Deputy Speaker NA, Rector IIUI discuss promotion o ..

Deputy Speaker NA, Rector IIUI discuss promotion of education

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.