SSP Larkana dismissed from service of 19 police officers/officials

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Engineer Masood Ahmed Bangish on Tuesday dismissed 19 police officers/official from service on absent and negligence in emergency duty as Sindh Government announce lockdown for 15 days in province for precautionary measures to prevent coronavirus.

The Police sources said that 19 police officrs/officials including Sub-Inspector Allah Wadayo Noonari, Sub-Inspector Sajjad Bhatti, Three(3) ASIs Hidayatullah Sangi, Ali Roshan Shaikh and Mukhtiar Ali Sangi; HC Irshad Ali, Police Constables Muhammad Ismail, Umeed Ali Shah, Naveed Pirzado, Barkat Ali, Khadim Hussain, Abdul Ghafoor, Manzoor Ali, Aijaz, Ghulam Farooque, Mumtaz Ali, Ahsan Ali and Amir Ali were dismissed from service.

Meanwhile, SSP Larkana directed to concerned Police officersofficials to ensure the peace during the Lockdown, gear up the Police patrolling and strict checking at all entry and exit points throughout Larkana district. Law and order situation is in his top priority to protect the public, he added.