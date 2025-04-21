SSP Larkana Inaugurates The Newly Established Private Medical Institution.
Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Ahmed Faisal Chaudhry congratulated Chairman Chandka Institute of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences S. Iqbal Babu for establishing an excellent medical institution, providing free scholarships in medical courses to the blood relations of police martyrs, providing foolproof security with CCTV cameras and monitoring the process from the control room, and also expressed gratitude on Monday.
He also inaugurated a new CCTV control room in the institution. Upon the arrival of SSP Ahmed Faisal Chaudhry, Chairman Institute S.Iqbal Babu welcomed him and took him on a tour of various departments of the institution.
The SSP distributed certificates to the students who secured first, second and third positions for their excellent performance in the courses in the lecture hall.
The SSP also awarded certificates to the faculty members of Chandka Institute and senior journalists who completed training under the Pakistan Life Savers Program by Sindh Emergency Rescue Service 1122.
SSP Ahmed Faisal Chaudhry said that It is very happy to see the facilities, discipline, and educational standards provided in the institution, for which Babu Iqbal deserves congratulations.
He said that the way the security system is being monitored through CCTV cameras is the need of the hour. . On this occasion, S Iqbal Babu announced to provide scholarships to the blood relations of police martyrs, including sons, daughters, and wives, in 14 different courses being conducted in the institution through an MoU, for which the SSP thanked Babu Iqbal for this excellent act.
