SSP Larkana Masood Bangash Given Additional Charge As SP Shikarpur

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 09:21 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police district Larkana, Masood Ahmed Bangash, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan is allowed to hold the lookafter charge of the SP district Shikarpur

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police district Larkana, Masood Ahmed Bangash, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan is allowed to hold the lookafter charge of the SP district Shikarpur.A notification issued on Monday said that SSP Larkana Masood Bangash is given lookafter charge of the office of SP district Shikarpur in addition to his own duties with immediate effect and until further orders.

