SSP Larkana orders comprehensive security plans ahead of Quaid-e-Azam Day, Christmas

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) SSP Larkana, Mir Rohal Khan Khoso, issued strict instructions on Tuesday regarding security and administrative measures for Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas.

DIB Inspector Munir Ahmed Samoo has been assigned the task of preparing a comprehensive security plan.

The SSP directed that stringent security arrangements be implemented for churches and other sensitive locations.

In addition, security preparations are being heightened for the rallies and New Year's celebrations held on December 27, which mark the death anniversary of Ms. Benazir Bhutto. Security measures will include increased picketing and patrolling.

All DSPs and SHOs are required to ensure these security protocols are followed.

Patrolling around residential areas will be intensified, and additional security personnel will be deployed on all highways on Benazir Day. One-wheeling and aerial firing will be strictly prohibited on New Year's Night.

The SSP emphasized that strict legal action will be taken against anyone who fails to comply, emphasizing that one-wheeling and aerial firing are dangerous and illegal practices. He urged all citizens to refrain from such unlawful activities.