SSP Larkana Orders Comprehensive Security Plans Ahead Of Quaid-e-Azam Day, Christmas
Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 10:05 PM
SSP Larkana, Mir Rohal Khan Khoso, issued strict instructions on Tuesday regarding security and administrative measures for Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) SSP Larkana, Mir Rohal Khan Khoso, issued strict instructions on Tuesday regarding security and administrative measures for Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas.
DIB Inspector Munir Ahmed Samoo has been assigned the task of preparing a comprehensive security plan.
The SSP directed that stringent security arrangements be implemented for churches and other sensitive locations.
In addition, security preparations are being heightened for the rallies and New Year's celebrations held on December 27, which mark the death anniversary of Ms. Benazir Bhutto. Security measures will include increased picketing and patrolling.
All DSPs and SHOs are required to ensure these security protocols are followed.
Patrolling around residential areas will be intensified, and additional security personnel will be deployed on all highways on Benazir Day. One-wheeling and aerial firing will be strictly prohibited on New Year's Night.
The SSP emphasized that strict legal action will be taken against anyone who fails to comply, emphasizing that one-wheeling and aerial firing are dangerous and illegal practices. He urged all citizens to refrain from such unlawful activities.
Recent Stories
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition land for Sukkur-Hyderabad moto ..
Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing challenges of country: Balochistan ..
MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation
LESCO inducts children of deceased employees
Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic beat Boston
Cold, partly cloudy weather expected to persist
Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar visits SCCI, discusses economic reforms
PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city
UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid
Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop calendars
Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager
499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition land for Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway M618 seconds ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing challenges of country: Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) ..19 seconds ago
-
MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation11 minutes ago
-
LESCO inducts children of deceased employees15 minutes ago
-
PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city21 minutes ago
-
Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop calendars21 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager28 minutes ago
-
499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours28 minutes ago
-
LESCO resolves 1,069 complaints last day28 minutes ago
-
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi suggests reforms to uphold Quaid-e-Azam's vision28 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 6.028m from 282 defaulters in 24 hours37 minutes ago
-
PM extends Christmas greetings, highlights values of peace, brotherhood37 minutes ago